The Trump administration recently extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April. A necessary measure, to be sure, but also disappointing to those who, like Donald Trump, expressed hope that America would be back up and running by Easter.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes isn’t so much disappointed as he is amused, because the virulence of COVID19 has afforded him another opportunity to take a snarky swipe at the president:

Remember a week ago when we were gonna be open business on Easter ? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 31, 2020

Remember a week ago when Donald Trump never said that?

"Gonna be?" Where do you see that in this quote? Where do you see anything but "I hope so?" pic.twitter.com/PGmEV5PyAx — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 1, 2020

Chris Hayes hopes you don’t remember. Otherwise you might realize that he’s a flaming hack.

Remember a week ago when your biggest concern in the world was the phrase "Chinese virus" ? — Caesar Pounce 🔥 (@caeser_pounce) April 1, 2020

Smugness about plagues isn’t a good look — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) April 1, 2020

He’s trying to out-do Maddow. — ʟɛօռ (@LeonGoudikian) April 1, 2020

This. This right here is why the media's credibility is tanking. — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 1, 2020

