If Dolly Parton’s “National Treasure” status wasn’t already cemented before, it most definitely is now.

Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T8EzhrdC31 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 31, 2020

In addition to sending millions of books to children around the world through her imagination library, she’s putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to the fight against COVID19:

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Just when we thought we couldn’t love her more.

