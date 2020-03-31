As Twitchy told you, CNN opted not to cover any part of today’s White House COVID19 press briefing featuring Donald Trump. That actually wound up working out pretty well for the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, who thus had the opportunity to tweet this quote from Trump:

Yikes. Sounds bad, right?

Misleading? How so?

Deleted this tweet, because it lacked the context of what Trump was talking about: Communities stepping up and making changes. Mea culpa. pic.twitter.com/S71wfxPx01 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 31, 2020

Context? Surely context doesn’t matter when it’s Donald Trump we’re talking about …

He was saying some of the measures we are taking like washing hands more frequently will go on long into the future 🙄 — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) March 31, 2020

They really can’t.

It lacked context for some strange reason. pic.twitter.com/VWDZuCoaoz — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 31, 2020

As for the rest of the tweets that lack context? — Dico (@ChrisDico80) March 31, 2020

That's weird. He always leaves his other dishonest tweets up. https://t.co/dI60Zzvigd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Yeah, forgive us if we’re not buying Blake’s explanation. It’s a pattern with him, as it is with other alleged Guardians of Truth.

Tough to battle against that natural instinct to be misleading and omit context huh? — Please🔴Keep🔴Your🔴Distance (@JustGreggo) March 31, 2020

TRANSLATION: I got body slammed for leaving out the context. https://t.co/DtkJrlDG9A — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 31, 2020

He knew what he was doing. He deleted it because he got called out so fast. https://t.co/C04QDVlZLW — RBe (@RBPundit) March 31, 2020

At this point, we’re not exactly inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.