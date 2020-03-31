As Twitchy told you, CNN opted not to cover any part of today’s White House COVID19 press briefing featuring Donald Trump. That actually wound up working out pretty well for the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, who thus had the opportunity to tweet this quote from Trump:

Yikes. Sounds bad, right?

Misleading? How so?

Trending

Context? Surely context doesn’t matter when it’s Donald Trump we’re talking about …

They really can’t.

Yeah, forgive us if we’re not buying Blake’s explanation. It’s a pattern with him, as it is with other alleged Guardians of Truth.

At this point, we’re not exactly inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron Blakecontextcoronavirus press briefingCOVID19 press briefingDonald TrumpWashington Post