With COVID19 dominating the news cycle, it’s easy to forget that there’s still other stuff going on. Like this news regarding former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who was placed under FBI surveillance based on FISA applications purportedly to investigate his alleged role in collaborating with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

A lot of critics of the FBI believed that Page was railroaded and that the FBI was not justified in surveilling him. A new memo for FBI Director Christopher Wray from DOJ IG Michael Horowitz supports that contention:

#FISA Don’t over look new audit’s assessment @carterwpage warrants from IG Horowitz “we identified fundamental and serious errors in the agents’ conduct of the FBI’s factual accuracy review procedures with regard to all four FISA applications.” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/MmYWgG0z5a — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 31, 2020

In January, the FISA court ruled that at least two of the four FISA applications against Page were illegal and invalid. It appears now that that was the case for all four of them.

Sounds like a good number of FISA warrants "lack candor" — Retirement Home For Senior Wieners 💎 (@senior_wiener) March 31, 2020

In other words : The entire investigation was corrupt from start to finish. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 31, 2020

There are SO many errors in the fisa process that you can’t attribute all of them to mistakes – this is systematic corruption of fisa — Clay Hostetter (@ClayHostetter1) March 31, 2020

