Hey, so remember last week when the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts scored a sweet $25 million in the COVID19 relief bill? Remember when the Kennedy Center turned around and said they’d stop paying members of the National Sympathy Orchestra shortly thereafter?

Yeah, well, apparently the Kennedy Center is still not finished proving they didn’t deserve a single dime in relief money:

Will wonders never cease?

Oh, no doubt.

That door isn’t going to revolve itself, you know.

Doubt we’ll get one.

But will they?

