Earlier today, Rick Wilson went after the notion that the impeachment circus was a distraction from the COVID19 crisis:

Self-described “award-winning journalist” and CNN commentator Sophia A. Nelson also thinks it’s hogwash, and she made that quite clear in her response to Wilson:

Here’s a screenshot, for obvious reasons:

Hoo boy.

She’s so going on The List.

Nope:

***

Update:

It will no doubt please you to know that Nelson wound up deleting her tweet because she was really sorry.

Spoiler: She wasn’t actually sorry. She just got tired of “you guys” giving her a hard time:

So classy. She definitely belongs at the Lincoln Project — and CNN.

She’s still going:

So, she’s just like the rest of the Lincoln Project frauds: crowing about having principles from way down in the gutter.

