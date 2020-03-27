Earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flapped both her gums and her arms in a rant about the Senate’s COVID19 relief bill, which is evil despite the fact that Democratic senators helped to put it together and voted for it unanimously.

Here it is again, just for funsies:

.@RepAOC @AOC: "Our community's reality is this country's future if we don't do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don't have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open…" pic.twitter.com/PaFGc9ncKM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020

Well anyway, inquiring minds couldn’t help but want to know: How did AOC actually feel about Democratic senators — including her god-king Bernie Sanders — voting in favor of the bill? Surely she’d have some harsh words for Bernie, right?

CNN’s Manu Raju asked her about it, and here’s what she said:

AOC, who is critical of the stimulus, said this when I asked if she was disappointed by Bernie Sanders' position in support: "Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it's literally a hostage situation” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Shades of her defending Senate Dems for not voting in favor of her Green New Deal. The Democrats literally had no choice, because they were faced with “literally a hostage situation.”

AOC gonna AOC.

Who is the hostage taker? Pelosi? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2020

Forget it; she’s rolling.

AOC is literally too stupid to be in a position of power.