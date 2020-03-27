In case you hadn’t heard, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is officially on Donald Trump’s bad side today:

Trump blasts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie after a report that the congressman could delay passage of Congress' $2 trillion stimulus package by calling for a vote that requires members to be present on the House floor.https://t.co/uJz01Q1n60 — Axios (@axios) March 27, 2020

Here’s what Trump tweeted about Massie earlier:

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, it seems John Kerry (yes, that one) agrees with Trump’s assessment:

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

Dude.

john kerry is rting trump in a positive manner….WTF IS GOING ON https://t.co/TK7JrQobiQ — Charles (@repub9989) March 27, 2020

Does this have anything to do with it?

JOHN KERRY'S REVENGE! (Massie tried to burn Kerry with the dumbest line of questioning in congressional history: https://t.co/GGZfrAGfgg) https://t.co/x5PMLfpIH1 — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 27, 2020

In any event, it’s a hell of a time to be alive.

Update:

Donald Trump appreciates John Kerry’s “good sense of humor”:

Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed! https://t.co/vCVNMUeY2h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Welp.