AOC’s flappy-armed rant this morning was just begging for a Hollywood treatment of some kind.
Rep. @AOC: "What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!" pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG
— The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020
Watch on silence, then read:
"It has been a lifetime struggle. A never-ending fight. I say to you, and you will understand that it is a privilege to fight! We are warriors! Salesmen of north-eastern Pennsylvania, I ask you once more: Rise and be worthy of this historical hour!" https://t.co/Vo58NwiOH1
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 27, 2020
Ask and ye shall receive, courtesy of NRSC senior adviser Matt Whitlock:
Had to do this. H/t @ellencarmichael https://t.co/y7S9LUQN7C pic.twitter.com/5LHzF6KOX3
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 27, 2020
He really had to … and we’re so glad he did.
Excellent
— Annmarie #IAMFLYNN⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 ⭕️💯💙👮♂️☘️ (@annk3999) March 27, 2020
I love this!
— StellaStar711 (@StellaStar711) March 27, 2020
OMG… PERFECTION. https://t.co/PC7fLwMOqu
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2020
💀💀💀💀
— Kylo Swifty (@Kshugg) March 27, 2020