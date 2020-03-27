AOC’s flappy-armed rant this morning was just begging for a Hollywood treatment of some kind.

Trending

Ask and ye shall receive, courtesy of NRSC senior adviser Matt Whitlock:

He really had to … and we’re so glad he did.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCoronavirus ReliefCoronavirus Relief BillCOVID19 reliefCOVID19 relief billDwight SchruteEllen CarmichaelThe Office