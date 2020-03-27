America has more COVID19 cases than China, didn’t you know? The Chinese government has basically stopped COVID19 in its tracks with their bold leadership!

And it’s music to Hillary Clinton’s ears:

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Screenshot just in case:

See what she did there, guys?

The way the National Health Commission of the

People's Republic of China tells it, the entire country of 1.3 billion people, three months into the pandemic, has had just ONE new domestic case of COVID-19 in the last three days:https://t.co/R0B48aTlfU pic.twitter.com/vKlvvWxw6i — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 27, 2020

So Hillary Clinton, like the New York Times, is more than happy to help spread ChiCom propaganda to hit Donald Trump.

Spreading Chinese Communist Party propaganda to own the cons https://t.co/eWuNLtF0GV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 27, 2020

Lol. Of course you believe PRC’s propaganda, go figure. — Michael Galanopoulos (@MrGalanopoulos) March 27, 2020

She doesn’t have to believe it; she just needs to spread it.

Madame Ghoul. — CoreyDJackson (@CoreyDJackson) March 27, 2020

Imagine being smug about thousands of sick and dead people. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 27, 2020

Sick people and dead bodies are worth it if she can stick it to Trump.

Just when you think she can't sink lower, we get state propaganda from the country where the virus originated combined with standing on the bodies of Americans dying during the ensuing pandemic to take a swipe at Trump. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 27, 2020

Not at all surprised by your snarky tweet. You are a monster. — Paige Mimms (@paige_mimms) March 27, 2020

You should be ashamed of yourself. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2020

Of all of the awful, cruel, heartless, vindictive and petty things you are associated with, this will certainly be remembered in the top 5. Alongside, 'What difference, at this point, does it make.' You are a genuinely bad person. https://t.co/4X0Msl6bN4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets, text, and a screenshot.