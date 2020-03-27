Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted at GM and Ford, telling them they need to get a move on in the manufacturing of ventilators:

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

He probably could’ve communicated that to them in a better way than rage-tweeting, but Donald Trump is nothing if not Donald Trump.

And if you’re gonna use that tweet to label him a “dumbass,” you should probably read over your response a couple of times:

Isn’t that why you enabled the Defense Profuction Act, dumbass? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 27, 2020

The what act, now?

Tony Posnanski forgot to blue-check himself before he blue-wrecked himself.

Maybe giving people blue checkmarks just for hating Trump isn’t such a great idea after all, Twitter.