In case you missed it, Bill and Hillary Clinton sent pizzas to staffs at a few New York hospitals:

Nice, right?

Leave it to Hillary to ruin a nice gesture with a completely unnecessary and stupid swipe at the man who beat her to the presidency, Donald Trump:

Once more, for those in the back: Donald Trump did not advise against social distancing. He did not set a deadline for the economy to reopen.

Like her pals in at the New York Times and in the MSM, Hillary Clinton is well aware of that and doesn’t give a damn, because her only job as far as she’s concerned is getting revenge for 2016.

She can’t help herself.

