In case you missed it, Bill and Hillary Clinton sent pizzas to staffs at a few New York hospitals:

Bill and Hillary Clinton Send Pizza to Hospital Staffs in New York https://t.co/LO9iPhO9Fj — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2020

Nice, right?

Leave it to Hillary to ruin a nice gesture with a completely unnecessary and stupid swipe at the man who beat her to the presidency, Donald Trump:

Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours. https://t.co/mQ6BgU2uqX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020

Once more, for those in the back: Donald Trump did not advise against social distancing. He did not set a deadline for the economy to reopen.

Like her pals in at the New York Times and in the MSM, Hillary Clinton is well aware of that and doesn’t give a damn, because her only job as far as she’s concerned is getting revenge for 2016.

I see the box wine has come out early….. https://t.co/NvmReUrNZ8 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 26, 2020

Well, at least your job will never be "President", Hillary. So we got that going for us. — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 26, 2020

Not even a global pandemic will stop you from being bitter because you lost your election 4 years ago. Will you ever move on…? — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) March 26, 2020

She can’t help herself.

