‘So incredibly dishonest’! CNN descends further into the fake news gutter with absolutely ‘awful headline’ using Obama to hit Trump on COVID19

You know, we really can’t for the life of us figure out why the Trump administration has such a problem with CNN. How could they, when CNN offers only fair and unbiased coverage like this:

Obama urges Americans to continue social distancing, despite President Trump's wishes about opening up the country https://t.co/pV41rHyPPR pic.twitter.com/grnNhOsqTQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 26, 2020

If you’ll recall, earlier this week, Donald Trump said that he’d “love to have [the economy] opened up by Easter.” His remarks were wildly mischaracterized by media firefighters who reported his remarks as him calling for a deadline by which all precautionary measures would be lifted.

Well, Barack Obama weighed in, too:

These are the burdens our medical heroes already face in NYC. It's only going to get harder across the country. Another reason to maintain social distancing policies at least until we have comprehensive testing in place. Not just for our sake—for theirs. https://t.co/bwNXhOPMYs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 25, 2020

And CNN found their angle:

Obama has tweeted encouraging messages during the outbreak, though he’s not directly criticized the Trump administration’s response to it. Obama has urged Americans to protect themselves and others from coronavirus by taking “common sense precautions” like hand-washing and staying home if sick. He also thanked health care professionals who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak, saying in a tweet last week, “They’re giving everything.”

“May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this,” he said. On Tuesday, Trump said he wants to ease social distancing measures in order for the country to be “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Health experts have cautioned against easing the guidelines to boost the economy as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in the US.

There’s Barack Obama being a hero, while Donald Trump is just so callously expressing hope that we’ll get through this sooner rather than later.

Great work as usual, CNN.

awful headline unworthy of a news org https://t.co/wvYQXD4zqg — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 26, 2020

Well, to be fair, CNN can barely be considered a “news org” these days.

This is a terrible headline – even if Trump is talking about opening up prematurely, he's not saying people should stop social distancing. Really bad stuff, CNN. https://t.co/gB7UWWroC2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 26, 2020

At no point has Trump urged people to stop social distancing. This is a lie by insinuation. https://t.co/KdSKicjRPg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2020

He never said to not social distance. This is a lie. What’s new!!! — Stevie Stacks (@StevieStacks84) March 26, 2020

This is so incredibly dishonest. Even for CNN. — Robynm (@Robyn22986195) March 26, 2020

Every time CNN hits the bottom of the barrel, they punch through it and dig deeper. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) March 26, 2020

Keep it up CNN, a few people still trust you. I'm sure you can convince them otherwise. — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) March 26, 2020

