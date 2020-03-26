OMG, you guys. Have you heard? The United States has officially shot to the top of the list of countries with COVID19 cases:

UPDATE: US now has most #COVIDー19 cases* • US 81,946

• China 81,285

• Italy 80,589

• Spain 56,347

• GER 43,646

• Iran 29,406

• FR 29,155

• Switzerland 11,811

• UK 11,658

• S Korea 9,241 * # contingent on countries testing/reporting accurately.Source: COVID-19 tracker — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 26, 2020

The raw numbers don’t lie, right?

China has stopped testing. https://t.co/EvBBshaZny — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

Hell of an asterisk there. https://t.co/EvBBshaZny — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

Asterisk, shmasterisk. Anything to make the U.S. look bad is worth it.

#BREAKING: USA is now the #1 country that has the most COVID-19 cases. The US reached 81,999 cases across the country, surpassing China and Italy. — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 26, 2020

We can trust China, because they’re way better than the United States and certainly more honest and forthcoming with statistics.

China had an outbreak in a city of 14 million people and shut the entire city down for 2 months. Anyone that believes China’s numbers are a fool https://t.co/2oLHJo54Li — Ben (@BenK84) March 26, 2020

No, not surpassing China. We don't know the real numbers in China. The Chinese government is lying, and will continue to lie. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/OqKhjl2w1s — China did this (@jtLOL) March 26, 2020

The press will fact-check Trump when he says he prefers chocolate ice cream to vanilla, but they're gulping down China's pigshit like they're getting paid to. Oh, wait, that's right. — China did this (@jtLOL) March 26, 2020

NBC sure acts like they’re getting paid to. So it makes sense that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough would go the same route:

🚨🚨🚨USA now has more Coronavirus cases that any country in the world🚨🚨🚨 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 26, 2020

Joe’s got the sirens and everything. We’re kinda surprised he didn’t include any clapping emojis, though.

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

-Donald Trump, January 22nd — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 26, 2020

Pretty appalling that after everything we know about China’s handling of the COVID19 outbreak, Joe’s got the temerity to blame Donald Trump for all this.

Appalling, but not surprising. Media hacks like Joe Scarborough are only too happy to trust in and parrot ChiCom propaganda because their ultimate agenda is to hurt Donald Trump and America’s global standing.

I guess we're gonna trust ChiCom numbers now. https://t.co/V8OSeTZfQI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 26, 2020

I suppose I'm surprised that a purportedly canny news consumer believes, for even one second, that China's reported statistics are honest. https://t.co/MaGh5On627 — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) March 26, 2020

If you believe that the China numbers are accurate or honest…you are far dumber than Trump is. https://t.co/XpLnriGZFe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 26, 2020

“Dumb” seems awfully generous for someone like Joe Scarborough.

1) Except China, who is lying. 2) Per capita, no. https://t.co/aYRinrNtlL — RBe (@RBPundit) March 26, 2020

We should all take an online statistics class together during this quarantine. https://t.co/vZcqyWcXlr — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) March 26, 2020

Maybe a class in journalistic ethics, too.

You… you do know that California, Washington state, and New York are not red states, right? https://t.co/y6eqVDUN8G — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 26, 2020

100% false. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 26, 2020

You are not a serious person. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 26, 2020

***

