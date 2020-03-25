Good news, everyone! WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler’s hot streak from yesterday has continued into today.
Let’s set the stage:
someone needs to learn what "per capita" means. https://t.co/SCUchasCev
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 25, 2020
US now has more cases 20 days after the 100th case than any other country —including China and Italy. https://t.co/ZEDxEGwLmm
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 25, 2020
Ahem:
Didn't you *just* get done mocking Trump for not going by per capita when discussing tests? https://t.co/CFOxCtKDfN
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 25, 2020
Well, yeah. But …
Forget it, he's mathing
— China did this (@jtLOL) March 25, 2020
Heh.
40 minutes apart pic.twitter.com/iApCj685gP
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 25, 2020
Couldn’t even make it a whole hour, Glenn?
He's a fact-checker, not a math-understanderer
— China did this (@jtLOL) March 25, 2020
Guess we should go easy on him.
Hilariously, there are people arguing in my mentions that per capita matters in testing but not in number of cases.
Because if the US and Iceland both have 100k cases, that's the exact same things.
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 25, 2020
Pro tip: Don’t be like Glenn.
Self-awareness, not even once
— The Lone Stranger Rides Again (@lone_rides) March 25, 2020