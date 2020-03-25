If you’re not familiar with Jeffrey Guterman, that’s OK. According to his Twitter bio, he’s a mental health professional. He’s got a fancy blue checkmark. And he basically spends his days waiting for Donald Trump to tweet so he can respond with something Resist-y.
Basically, he’s an older version of the Krassensteins who just hasn’t been kicked off of Twitter yet. Yet.
We say “yet” because we feel like if Guterman were a Trump supporter tweeting this at a Democrat, Twitter would decide he’d violated some term of service or something:
.@JeffreyGuterman just tweeted and deleted this: pic.twitter.com/tEr9DY7Gdp
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 25, 2020
COVID19 is good because Orange Man Bad?
Something tells us he didn’t delete it because he was ashamed.
Well alrighty then…. pic.twitter.com/h2JW7GsNml
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 25, 2020
Deleted, but “The List” comes for all, @JeffreyGuterman.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/u9eTgE99x2
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 25, 2020
Guterman definitely deserves a plum spot on The List.
That guy has the worst case of TDS I've seen, and I've seen a lot of severe cases.
— Jon A (@Latebird2013) March 25, 2020
What an awful man
— Dino (@dinok1975) March 25, 2020