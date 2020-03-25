It’s not like we’re looking to beat a dead horse … especially when that horse is apparently more than willing to beat himself.

But Joe Biden isn’t giving us much choice these days:

“Yikes” is putting it mildly. Is Joe Biden trying to get away with a lie? Or does he honestly not know what happened?

At this point, Biden’s basically a dead man walking. And it gets worse:

 

In all seriousness, what is Team Biden doing right now? They can’t possibly think he’s up to the task of running for president, can they?

He can’t even get through an interview.

