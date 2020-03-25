The COVID19 relief cluster just keeps getting clusterier.

Major warning issued from three Republicans – Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham – who say there’s a “massive drafting error” in the stimulus bill. And they would prevent the Senate from fast-tracking its passage unless it is addressed. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

Sens Graham/Sasse/ScottSC: We must sadly oppose the fast-tracking of this bill until this text is addressed, or the Department of Labor issues regulatory guidance that no American would earn more by not working than by working. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 25, 2020

There are draft versions of the stimulus bill circulating on the Hill but it has not been officially introduced – even though the Senate plans to vote on it today. So there’s still time to change the language. But doing that could open up a whole new can of worms — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

Basically, this isn’t fixed.

Unemployment paying MORE THAN 100% of previous wages is not good https://t.co/k9KrHzEUQR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 25, 2020

This whole thing has been not good. Stay tuned …