Congress has America’s best interests at heart. There’s really no other explanation for this provision in the COVID19 relief bill:

Kennedy Center gets $25 million in the final coronavirus bill. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 25, 2020

Good news everyone, the Senate's bill still has $25 million for the Kennedy Center. What a relief to the small businesses going under because of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/SHWVzgGg6S — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 25, 2020

Phew!

That’s sarcasm, just so we’re clear here.

At least you unemployed poors will be able to catch a show. https://t.co/V612vJ3GTM — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 25, 2020

The Kennedy Center completed a $250 million expansion project six months ago. https://t.co/FN0ovMwVpC — quarantaster (@neontaster) March 25, 2020

The Kennedy Center doesn't need this money. If Congress wants to make a show of supporting out-of-work artists, this money should be earmarked for community theaters, dance companies, etc. All of them are shut down and many won't reopen. The KC will be fine when this passes. https://t.co/DfuiXkv3ur — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) March 25, 2020

That's $1,000 for 25,000 families that instead is going to an already federally-funded love interest of wealthy Democratic donors. If ALL this money doesn't go to low-paid support staff at the Center, I urge you to reconsider ever supporting them again. This is bullshit. https://t.co/ehznEl9qUp — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 25, 2020

How many ventilators could that have funded? — NH (@TwoQuoque) March 25, 2020

God forbid a relief bill be about relief for the people that need relief.

This is what Pelosi fought for while average Americans had to wait for help. https://t.co/vdVNkIBHLY — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) March 25, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth:

A lot of people are very interested in this Kennedy Center piece. Republicans AND Democrats both had money for the Kennedy Center in their bills. https://t.co/0dUXVsHw3m — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 25, 2020

So basically Congress is a hot mess.

Every senator needs to be asked about this and only this today. https://t.co/yF2QvGBIYT — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) March 25, 2020

Congress has a hell of a lot to answer for.

***

Update:

Surprise! There’s plenty more government waste where that came from:

$75 million in the bill for Corporation for Public Broadcasting, that is PBS and NPR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 25, 2020

That one.

And how about this?

$75,000,000 National Endowment of the Arts ERROR – in p114/115 it looks like they accidentally pasted the National Endowment of the Arts section twice, accidentally doubling their funds 75mil x2 https://t.co/6NLrPuXnMk — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 25, 2020

Guess there are quite a few “drafting errors” in this thing.

This is all such an embarrassment. https://t.co/d8SQgS3yiV — Brittany (@bccover) March 25, 2020