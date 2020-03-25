CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart has a bone to pick with Donald Trump, everybody:

Another day and another day @realDonaldTrump has not left the White House to see first hand what's going on in the country. No visit to see first responders or ER docs or nurses. No visit to a small business that's repurposing to help the cause. King in the Ivory Tower. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 25, 2020

Yeah, Joe. You really nailed it!

You had these thoughts. You typed them out. Probably read it back to yourself … And you still sent it. — Leigh 😼🍷🥃🎶🇺🇸 (@Hammock_Cat) March 25, 2020

Dumbest thing I've read today AND I read a fart joke book. Congrats! https://t.co/u6fePxvaQf — Rebecca Noms Hot Dogs (@duchessrebecca) March 25, 2020

This is seriously weapons-grade stupid. What, exactly, would Joe have Trump do right now? If Donald Trump went out into the public space, Lockhart would pitch a fit. Trump’s staying relatively isolated, and Lockhart’s pitching a fit.

And if he did you'd accuse him of not social distancing enough. This is stupid. — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) March 25, 2020

Media: *PANIC* SHELTER IN PLACE! Also Media: WHY IS THE PRESIDENT SHELTERED? https://t.co/sterKKrrkO — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 25, 2020

As an RN the last thing I want is the disruption a Presidential visit would cause for our patients and caregivers. But you wouldn't know how we feel, since you don't do anything but sit around and think of nasty, stupid things to say. — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) March 25, 2020

Yes that’s exactly what we need right now. The president exposing himself to COVID while his security detail disturbs a war zone ER caring for an influx of critically ill patients. https://t.co/ITPg0gOvsL — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 25, 2020

Pretty sure him visiting first responders, ER docs or nurses would be a logistical and security nightmare due to the fact that, you know, hospitals are a little busy right now and all of the above have probably been exposed plenty to the virus (with PPE though). cc: @DouglasPatch — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2020

Are you dense? The last thing any location needs is the disruption of secret service or potentially exposing secret service and others. You can't be this stupid. You just can't. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 25, 2020

Hey small businesses! Most of you are closed because you are nonessential and we’ve advised the entire population to stay home, so you’re watching your livelihood crumble before your eyes, but I bet you really want a Presidential photo op in front of a mom & pop! That’d be cool. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 25, 2020

I think the very last thing our hospitals need is the disruption and delay that would result from presidential visits. Not to mention the risk of additional infections. Hospitals are not allowing any visitors for a reason. But you already knew this. Didn’t you. https://t.co/GAhEL3330C — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) March 25, 2020

All Joe Lockhart knows is that Orange Man Bad.

Joey wants to lure POTUS into high infection areas hoping for POTUS to be infected? — Karl Vincent (@cajunhossman1) March 25, 2020

You’re hoping he gets it, aren’t you? — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) March 25, 2020

NARRATOR: Joe Lockhart wants Trump to be infected. https://t.co/oWp092crm8 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 25, 2020

It’s difficult to interpret Lockhart’s complaint any other way.