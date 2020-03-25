CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart has a bone to pick with Donald Trump, everybody:

Yeah, Joe. You really nailed it!

This is seriously weapons-grade stupid. What, exactly, would Joe have Trump do right now? If Donald Trump went out into the public space, Lockhart would pitch a fit. Trump’s staying relatively isolated, and Lockhart’s pitching a fit.

All Joe Lockhart knows is that Orange Man Bad.

It’s difficult to interpret Lockhart’s complaint any other way.

