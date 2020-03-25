“Feminist media critic” and Feminist Frequency podcast host Anita Sarkeesian has some questions about America:

Why hasn't America frozen rents and mortgages?

Why hasn't America nationalized its health services?

Why hasn't America released everyone in prisons?

Why hasn't America issued a "shelter in place" for the whole nation? Now's a good time to read up on alternatives to capitalism. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) March 25, 2020

Now’s an even better time to read up on alternatives to Anita Sarkeesian.

Seriously, where do we even begin with this?

Anita Sarkeesian coming out for putting more rapists on the streets is not what I expected 2020 to bring — Punished Scotch (@PunishedScotch) March 25, 2020

Yes letting rapists and murders run amok is how we solve this virus dealeo pic.twitter.com/aG1hXHoxht — Durt Mgurt (@oldirtyblunt) March 25, 2020

Ah yes, anti-capitalist regimes and their famously humane prison systems. — quarantaster (@neontaster) March 25, 2020

I have read up on the alternatives. They have all resulted in millions of deaths, genocides, and failed economies. No thanks. — NeverSocialism (@TXCuffer) March 25, 2020

1. Because that isn't how economies work.

2. Because we like good health care.

3. Because they're criminals.

4. Because federalism. https://t.co/5mzLQGSUjF — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 25, 2020

(1) To do so would end all lending, buying and building;

(2) Nationalization doesn't magically make beds and ventilators appear (ask Italy);

(3) Releasing rapists and murderers in the midst of a global pandemic is not a good idea.

(4) We have states.

Your alternatives suck. https://t.co/GPblXBsqcf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 25, 2020

1) Because you have no idea how anything works.

2) See Number 1.

3) See Number 1.

4) See Number 1. — Greg (@Money_Moose) March 25, 2020

