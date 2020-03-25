Bernie Sanders is a socialist, which means he actually gives a damn about working people.

Here’s how he shows it:

The “Republican threats to hold coronavirus package hostage” refers to GOP Sens. Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, and Lindsey Graham raising concerns about a “drafting error” in the relief bill that could incentivize layoffs.

And now Bernie wants to hold the bill hostage himself because reasons.

