Bernie Sanders is a socialist, which means he actually gives a damn about working people.
Here’s how he shows it:
Unless Republican Senators drop their objections to the coronavirus legislation, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund. pic.twitter.com/7X0o9C4BoO
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 25, 2020
The “Republican threats to hold coronavirus package hostage” refers to GOP Sens. Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, and Lindsey Graham raising concerns about a “drafting error” in the relief bill that could incentivize layoffs.
And now Bernie wants to hold the bill hostage himself because reasons.
You. Have. Got. To. Be. Kidding. Me. https://t.co/D5w8JBMEWB
— Will Upton 🇻🇦⚙️⏩ (@wupton) March 25, 2020
Bernie is prepared to sacrifice more jobs and lives in a desperate attempt to bring life back to his badly defeated presidential campaign https://t.co/4aM6Zt6XJM
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 25, 2020
Bernie demands that you be able to earn more in unemployment than on your job.
Or else he’ll make sure that no one gets anything. https://t.co/MUv45Pc5oH
— Prudence Paine (@PruPaine) March 25, 2020
Your effing circus is deadly.
I hate politicians. https://t.co/KdPPHPFyqH
— ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) March 25, 2020