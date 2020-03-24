Democrats care about the working class.

Keep that tiresome trope in mind when you read this take from Obama bro Tommy Vietor:

Who would have predicted that Americans would be living under statewide lockdowns? But here we are: Isolated in our homes, working from our couches, bringing our bottles of red wine into our showers, & asking our plants if they’re mad at us @sarahclazarus https://t.co/yuSQxFteiA — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 24, 2020

Who would have predicted that Tommy Vietor would tweet something so amazingly, jaw-droppingly awful at a time like this?

To be fair, Tommy’s just quoting Sarah Lazarus’ piece. But … that’s the blurb he chose to single out. So, yeah. Tommy Vietor is a grade-A douchebag.

What a hilarious tone-deaf tweet. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020

damn read the room tommy — feminist oil and gas enthusiast (@qclostridium) March 24, 2020

Rethink this son. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2020

See, that’s the thing. We’re not sure rethinking this would accomplish anything. Because Tommy conceived that tweet, thought about it, and decided to share it.

His judgment is … not good. Seriously, it sucks:

All 5 of my immediate family members have filed for unemployment. Cool article — Chuck Anderson (@NoPattern) March 24, 2020

As a company, we've raised more than $500,000 for relief efforts. Sarah also wrote this very funny piece. You can. do both. Feel free to chip in: https://t.co/Q4pRvA1taA — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 24, 2020

Put the shovel down, Tommy.

This is how liberal elitists truly feel about regular Americans.

My girlfriend works from home and is scared that she will lose her job. His take is why people hate establishment politics. The elitist smugness is abhorrent. — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) March 24, 2020

Liberal elites hate poor people? Who would’ve guessed they’d be so brazen about it?… https://t.co/tsu8X7qfZr — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 24, 2020