You know what this COVID19 cluster needs? A voice of reason. And who better to provide that voice than MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Here she is warning against giving oxygen to bad faith actors who might be using the COVID19 crisis to spread misinformation and lies:

Do not amplify misinformation. If someone is consistently hyping snake-oil miracle cures, or making up stories about policies that aren't real, stop putting a camera or a mic on that person as a source for information in this crisis. Rebut lies. Tell the truth. Cite sources. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 24, 2020

Hello, Rachel Maddow. Have you met Rachel Maddow?

This is going to kiII me long before the long hours and communal contact will. pic.twitter.com/Rracy0oL2C — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2020

To be fair, MSNBC misquoted Chris Hayes. But … that doesn’t really help Maddow’s credibility, does it?

Six months ago: TRUMP NEVER DOES ANY PRESS BRIEFINGS! HE IS UNACCOUNTABLE TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! Today: STOP AIRING THESE BRIEFINGS HE DOES EVERY SINGLE DAY! WE DON'T WANT HIM SPEAKING WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! https://t.co/dhSuVprEpa — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) March 24, 2020

We literally cannot with people like Rachel Maddow.

Apparently, introspection is not Rachel's strong suit. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) March 24, 2020

Apparently.

Your lying to people about fish bowl cleaner being a drug. STFU. https://t.co/EpqTj9xp7Y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2020

Bernie Maddoff telling people to watch out for Ponzi schemes https://t.co/bLI4u4ufRh — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 24, 2020

There was literally nobody on cable news that spent more air time for two years, night after night, monologue after monologue, bombshell after bombshell, promoting the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians in 2016 than Rachel Maddow. https://t.co/0id1rgIsD2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 24, 2020

lol, you work with Brian Williams https://t.co/qLLHhAsGDK — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 24, 2020