Ladies and gentlemen, the comedic stylings of Hillary Clinton:
Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020
She’ll be here all week. Try the veal, and be sure to tip your waitress.
Love you so much.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2020
I love Hillary Unplugged
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 24, 2020
We dunno … her batteries seem to be wearing out.
Seriously, though. You’ve kind of got to give her props for having the chutzpah to tell a joke like this given that she’s, you know, Hillary Clinton.
It should come as no surprise that she’s taking a whole lotta rakes to the face for that one:
At least that'd be suicide by choice https://t.co/PQN8UpA7fZ
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 24, 2020
Looking at a solar eclipse is actually less deadly than crossing the Clintons https://t.co/K4PEZaE9KN
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 24, 2020
Ooo, snap!
.Sure. We also won’t take embassy terror attack advice from a woman who ignored calls for help and knowingly left ppl to die.
— AmericanWoman (@GraceflLady) March 24, 2020
Please do not take any advice from someone who can't point to the state of Wisconsin on a map. https://t.co/UtzxCYfuTG
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020
Been stuffed in a van lately, Mrs. Not-President? https://t.co/VYrNayYqLz
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 24, 2020
You lost to a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. https://t.co/dGFzMOWIym
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 24, 2020
Please do not take political advice from a woman who couldn't beat the man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. https://t.co/UqxcucPPsf
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020
Or political advice from a woman who lost to Donald Trump https://t.co/Ty2p9FplS7
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 24, 2020
Please do not take medical advice from a woman who's obsessed with losing an election.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 24, 2020
And yet he defeated you. You're even worse than he is.
— China did this (@jtLOL) March 24, 2020
Nice one, Hill.
