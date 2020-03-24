We apologize for missing this, but it’s still just as fresh and raw today.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso took to the Senate floor yesterday to excoriate Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for their absolutely shameful partisan gamesmanship at Americans’ expense:

If you watch one thing on Dems blocking coronavirus relief, make it this. The American people are losing their jobs left and right and Pelosi is holding them hostage with partisan demands. This speech from @SenJohnBarrasso is worth every minute of your time. pic.twitter.com/b2MdhUTpxk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

Wow. Pelosi and the Dems deserved every bit of that throttling.

Great speech senator — Janet Baxter (@JanetsaBode) March 23, 2020

Damn. He’d a mild-mannered medical doctor. His seething speech is worth your time — especially the beginning and the end. https://t.co/m9zhJvkGji — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 24, 2020

Bravo @SenJohnBarrasso and Thank you for fighting for Americans 🙏🙏💕 — Cheryl (@Fabcher) March 23, 2020

