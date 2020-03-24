Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to think there’s anything with stuffing a bunch of non-COVID19-related pork into her COVID19 relief bill:
Speaker Pelosi says on her bill that "everything we are suggesting just relates to Covid-19. It is not about making [policy] for the future… It is not changing policy except as it applies here." pic.twitter.com/jDIosbXcWa
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2020
You can tell just by the look on her face that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t even buy what she’s selling. So why the hell should we?
Bret Baier sure doesn’t seem to be buying it:
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 24, 2020
His one-emoji response is actually far kinder a response than Pelosi deserves. But Baier is nothing if not a class act.
Nancy Nancy Nancy! pic.twitter.com/a2qsmbNWxg
— Jim Horton (@jimbohorton) March 24, 2020
That’s called “a lie”.
— HeySportsFans (@DeltaDawn_77) March 24, 2020
LIAR !
— MB (@mgbdesign) March 24, 2020
L…I…A…R!!
— Rich H (@rmh2826) March 24, 2020
Pelosi is lying.
— Susan Schaffer (@susanlschaffer1) March 24, 2020
