In case you missed it, today is a very important and special day in our country’s history:

Ten years ago today, I signed the Affordable Care Act into law. It protected preexisting conditions, cut the uninsured rate in half, and lots more. But it's still under political attack right when we need care the most. We have to protect it, build on it, until we cover everyone. pic.twitter.com/zz2v3DzMgq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2020

Well, Barack Obama can take heart in knowing that when Nancy Pelosi not busy undermining COVID19 relief efforts to score political points, she’s still pimping the ACA like her life depends on it:

Pelosi in response to coronavirus: "I am calling on President Trump to abandon his lawsuit seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act." pic.twitter.com/qjIzA7ySDP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

At least she’s got her priorities straight.

What a doorknob this woman is — VeronicaCorningstone (@andreaUSA7373) March 23, 2020

Unbelievable! Show just out of touch with the concerns of American citizens she really is. She's wrapped in her own world of political gamesmanship. — TRepublic (@TexasTRepublic) March 23, 2020

Dunno how your going to feed your kids? Your business is shutting down?

You can’t pay your employees?

Worried how you’re going to pay your rent?

No need to fret. .@SpeakerPelosi is on it! https://t.co/XTFg7qkjFD — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) March 23, 2020