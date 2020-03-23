Yesterday, GOP Sen. Rand Paul announced that he’d tested positive for COVID19. Sen. Mitt Romney, who spent time near Sen. Paul, announced that he would be self-quarantining as a precautionary measure:

He told us the other day his biggest personal concern was not getting this because his wife has MS. Now he can’t see her for almost 2 weeks. https://t.co/4S2H8WoJ5F — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) March 22, 2020

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi figured that would be as good an opportunity as any to take a vicious swipe at Paul:

Rand Paul’s neighbor was right https://t.co/hjKjVq0Hwx — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 22, 2020

Screenshotted for posterity:

Get it? Because Rand Paul was violently assaulted by his neighbor!

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in response to Rand Paul’s positive Coronavirus announcement. pic.twitter.com/qspQQBjVBL — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 23, 2020

Maybe when Nancy Pelosi is finished trying to blame Republicans for the fact that she’s a terrible person, she can have a chat with her daughter, a fellow terrible person, about being a terrible person.

You're celebrating assault on a senator?? — AminCad (@AminCad) March 22, 2020

You are a bad person. — Jeremy Lott has a comic for you (@jeremylottdiary) March 23, 2020

You're disgusting — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) March 23, 2020

You are one sick individual!!!!! — Jimmy MF Miller (@DieHardCardFan) March 23, 2020

This is disgusting. Shame on you. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 23, 2020

Disgusting. Shame on you, truly. — Alex Flynn (@AlexFlynnofPA) March 23, 2020

