Over the weekend, Max Boot took some time to remind us all how great we had it under Barack Obama because rooting for widespread economic collapse is part of conserving conservatism.

And the virus would’ve listened, no doubt.

We do like good threads. And today’s a good day for a good thread, because while Democrats are out there tanking legitimate COVID19 relief efforts, media firefighters are out there spinning on those Democrats’ behalf.

Someone needs to cut through the crap once and for all. This tweeter is up to the challenge:

And away we go:

Whoops.

Nope:

“CDC did not have to cut back its work from 49 to 10 countries,” said Maureen Bartee, CDC’s associate director for Global Health Security, in a statement to FactCheck.org. “In the FY18-FY20 annual appropriations, CDC received base appropriations for global health security from Congress. This was used to continue the essential public health capacity development in the four core areas that was started in 2014 with the one-time supplemental funds.”

CDC operating budget plans show that its funding for global public health protection — which includes global disease detection and emergency response and global public health capacity — increased from $58 million in fiscal year 2017 to around $108 million in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. (And that does not include any remaining supplemental funds available for use.) The increases included nearly $50 million more each year for CDC’s global health security initiatives.

Those amounts went up again in fiscal year 2020, when the CDC was awarded $183 million for global public health protection, overall, and $125 million specifically for its global health security efforts. For fiscal year 2021, President Donald Trump has requested that CDC funding for global disease detection and other programs be increased further — to $225 million total, with $175 million going directly to global health security.

For the Dems in the back:

“No discussions occurred between WHO and CDC about WHO providing COVID-19 tests to the United States,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “This is consistent with experience since the United States does not ordinarily rely on WHO for reagents or diagnostic tests because of sufficient domestic capacity.”

Ahem:

This is really messing with the pervasive “Trump coronavirus” narrative.

Oh well. At least they have Trump calling COVID19 a hoax, right?

Well, shoot.

 

So Dems don’t actually have that to support their narrative, either. What, exactly, do they have, then?

***

