Say, you know what this COVID19 cluster really needed? Some self-important finger-wagging from David Axelrod.

Lucky for us, he came through while watching Donald Trump’s COVID19 press conference this evening:

Well, the WHO didn’t actually confront it until it was too late, and their response has basically been to parrot ChiCom propaganda.

Also, what, exactly, have Democrats done to confront the crisis, other than offer up shameless partisan spin (with plenty of help from the media, of course)?

Trending

Could it be that Schumer, Pelosi, et al. are more concerned with scoring cheap political points than with actually helping Americans who are suffering?

Seems to us that Democrats are the ones whose priorities are really in need of being confronted.

We’ll even chip in for the broom, David.

***

Related:

WOW: Sen. Tom Cotton’s ‘MUST READ’ thread just made Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus stimulus demands even MORE enraging

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19David AxelrodDemocratsrepublicansspinWHOWorld Health Organization