In case you missed it, Senate Dems voted once again to block the COVID19 relief bill from advancing:
🚨PROCEDURAL MOTION FAILS AGAIN … SENATE DEMOCRATS again voted down a procedural motion, 49-46, as they say they are still negotiating with the TRUMP administration over the coronavirus bill
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2020
For what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp thinks this is a bad look — for Democrats and Republicans:
This is a bad look, Congress. For both parties. https://t.co/eDlOz5hUSk
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 23, 2020
Is it? For both parties, you say?
Man, both-sidesism just came roaring back in a hurry.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020
This isn't a "both sides" thing https://t.co/X1zqDONPIx
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 23, 2020
It’s really just a bad look for 1 party.
— L Peezy (@WHLPJr) March 23, 2020
Really not sure how we both parties this — it's a procedural vote so they can get to a final. There really is no possible explanation for Democrats move besides politics.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2020
There is no “both sides” TP here
-Senate passed the House bill after House made technical (not structural) changes
-POTUS is working with D/R Govs, even getting praise from Ds like Cuomo & Newsom
Ds & Rs in Senate had agreement in place… and Pelosi blew it up
Call THAT out https://t.co/K1MvxR0Tar
— Meech (@michi83) March 23, 2020
She blew it up in order to stuff in a bunch of irrelevant bullsh*t. There’s a bad look here, S.E., but it’s Pelosi and Democrats who are wearing it. And you, too.
Pretty shameful mindset SE.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 23, 2020
Bad look? Both parties? Come on, you can't be serious?
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) March 23, 2020
Bullsh*t SE. Dems killed a bipartisan bill to push pork for solar corporations and abortion. You don't have to always do the CNN "both sides horseshi*t. Be f*cking better. Wtf happened to you?
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 23, 2020
You’re an unserious person now https://t.co/sTN01RNxnn
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 23, 2020