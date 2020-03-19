In case you missed it, yesterday, the New York Times was all over Donald Trump’s use of “Chinese virus” when referring to COVID19.

Trump Defends Using ‘Chinese Virus’ Label, Ignoring Growing Criticism https://t.co/0FgXW6R7kP — Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) March 19, 2020

It took three people to write that. Well, perhaps “write” is the wrong word. Maybe “throw against the wall hoping it’ll stick” would be more appropriate. Because that’s basically what they did.

The flames of “criticism” over the use of “Chinese virus” are being fanned chiefly by our media.

Stephen L. Miller, aka Twitchy staple @redsteeze, sees exactly what they’re doing:

1. Manufacture a narrative

2. Use it to criticize

3. Say that your objection is "growing criticism" pic.twitter.com/SewX7QvKNc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

“Experts warned.” Experts like … journalists?

Things sure have changed, huh? Now that “Chinese virus” has been officially proclaimed as racist by the media (with encouragement from the Chinese government, of course), firefighters are on a mission to make sure this narrative doesn’t die.

There is literally zero 'growing criticism' except by journalists. So they use their personal outrage to form a narrative that thousands and thousands of people are also outraged. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

10 people in a room who agree with each other is not 'growing criticism' — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

It's the equivalent of Trump saying "many people are saying" ironically. This isn't journalism. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

It’s not what journalism was ever intended to be, anyway.

2 journalists with an opinion.

Find a 3rd journalist who agrees with them.

Ah, criticism is growing now! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

Lather, rinse, repeat.