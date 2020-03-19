The Chinese government thinks it can get away with blatant anti-American lies deflecting blame for the COVID19 pandemic. And you know what? They have good reason to think so. Because stunning and brave American journalists like those at the New York Times are only too happy to do the ChiComs’ bidding.

Case in point, this steaming pile of pro-ChiCom garbage. Military vet and author James Hasson couldn’t help but be struck by its utter shamelessness:

This @nytimes story lauding China’s “humanitarian efforts” to combat the pandemic that it started may as well have been written by the communist party. It only admits that China is actually *selling* medical equipment to Italy in paragraph 28.https://t.co/J9MzfyJqYK pic.twitter.com/6hzyUg6vO3 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2020

There are zero mentions of the fact that China forced scientists to erase their findings about the coronavirus in December and arrested whistleblower doctors in January. Oh, and China’s accusations that the US military caused this? Just them responding to criticism “clumsily.” pic.twitter.com/D8iQgPhhdN — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2020

Hope the New York Times at least got a nice dinner before bending over so low for the ChiComs.

Totally shocking that the lead journalist on the byline is the NYT bureau chief in Beijing. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2020

We’d expect nothing less.

This is why the Times is garbage — Wait, what? (@CKbmo) March 19, 2020

Among other reasons.

Gee, I wonder if the CCP owns a few shares of NYT stock. — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) March 19, 2020

Unbelievable. I guess China kicked the NYT out of the country because they figured they could just feed them propaganda to parrot without them actually needing to be there. https://t.co/6Dabru9QRo — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 19, 2020

No kidding. New York Times journalists are more than capable of regurgitating Chinese propaganda from stateside.

I knew that NYTimes were DNC activists already, but now I can add CCP shills to their name too. Surprised anyone still expects journalism out of this rag, though. It was clear they lost touch a long time ago. — Prodigal Idiot (@Mann_42) March 19, 2020

