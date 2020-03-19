It’s good to know that no matter what’s going on, CNN’s Jim Acosta will always focus on what matters.
That’s definitely what he did at today’s WH COVID19 presser:
Trump again calls Coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 19, 2020
Keep running toward that fire, Jim.
Dear diary, https://t.co/nX2RV87dBP
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) March 19, 2020
I'm sorry this is happening to you.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 19, 2020
It can’t be easy being Jim Acosta. It’s bad enough being a hack … but being a CNN hack? The struggle is real.
I would really love an explanation from you as to why you can tweet this out in all seriousness when your very network has been referring to it by that very description until recently.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 19, 2020
Acosta again pretends CNN didn't call it that from the start. https://t.co/l42MsYnR3N
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 19, 2020
Just like CNN was up until they decided to call it racist. Shut up.
— Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 19, 2020
He probably reads @CNN. https://t.co/M1BEdHKeig pic.twitter.com/VdrPIKWyiq
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 19, 2020
Dear diary, pic.twitter.com/U0D3szAWgK
— China is Asshole! (@thealexvanness) March 19, 2020
Jimbo ain't bright. pic.twitter.com/FTrIXQo8Jt
— Andy Jones (@AndyJonesTweet) March 19, 2020
So does your own network, you ridiculous boob. pic.twitter.com/tyDcQWNg5l
— Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020
Don’t you kinda have to be a ridiculous boob to work at CNN?
There have been 3 White House Press briefings this week. This is the first tweet from CNN's lead White House correspondent over the duration of these daily press conferences. This is the guy and network who shouted from the rooftops about no WH press briefings. https://t.co/VLW1nH3zU3
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020
Anyway, we feel like this tweet pretty much sums up how a lot of people feel about Jim Acosta, CNN, and the whole “Chinese virus” kerfuffle right about now:
No👏One👏Cares👏 https://t.co/KcnpPrvx43
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2020
