It’s good to know that no matter what’s going on, CNN’s Jim Acosta will always focus on what matters.

That’s definitely what he did at today’s WH COVID19 presser:

Trump again calls Coronavirus the “Chinese virus.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 19, 2020

Keep running toward that fire, Jim.

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 19, 2020

It can’t be easy being Jim Acosta. It’s bad enough being a hack … but being a CNN hack? The struggle is real.

I would really love an explanation from you as to why you can tweet this out in all seriousness when your very network has been referring to it by that very description until recently. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 19, 2020

Acosta again pretends CNN didn't call it that from the start. https://t.co/l42MsYnR3N — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 19, 2020

Just like CNN was up until they decided to call it racist. Shut up. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 19, 2020

So does your own network, you ridiculous boob. pic.twitter.com/tyDcQWNg5l — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

Don’t you kinda have to be a ridiculous boob to work at CNN?

There have been 3 White House Press briefings this week. This is the first tweet from CNN's lead White House correspondent over the duration of these daily press conferences. This is the guy and network who shouted from the rooftops about no WH press briefings. https://t.co/VLW1nH3zU3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

Anyway, we feel like this tweet pretty much sums up how a lot of people feel about Jim Acosta, CNN, and the whole “Chinese virus” kerfuffle right about now:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.