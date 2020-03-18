You know, we were really on the fence about this whole “Is referring to COVID19 by its place of origin racist” thing. That is until Vox came along to explain it.
Turns out, it’s not only racist; it’s also dangerous:
Trump’s new fixation on using a racist name for the coronavirus is dangerous https://t.co/lvjrN3B7R1
Thank you, Vox.
Racist name. https://t.co/oEXNDawt5L
(to the Chinese government) https://t.co/bXb2f8uKr7
Mustn’t ruffle the ChiComs’ feathers!
Unreal. https://t.co/bHKZI3OrWs
It’s Vox. What else did you expect?
Sounds like BS.
Also sounds like Vox hopes we all get amnesia:
Vox: Calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" or "Wuhan coronavirus" is racist.
Also Vox: https://t.co/oWZbvQaj8Q pic.twitter.com/xK0yuJyI0i
Vox is racist. https://t.co/saIdgxzJLs
Vox is racist. https://t.co/uc6rfeKi3K
I cannot believe how racist Vox is. https://t.co/S2fihUhAWQ
Shame on you, Vox.
No, really. Shame on you. You’re pathetic.
This racist study is dangerous, too: https://t.co/0q6taF3aUe https://t.co/3hUoI7cuxQ
Nice enemy of the people stuff here from Vox.
Vox doing Communist China's bidding is the only danger I see here.
Exit question:
Does communist China own every journalist in America?
