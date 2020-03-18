You know, we were really on the fence about this whole “Is referring to COVID19 by its place of origin racist” thing. That is until Vox came along to explain it.

Turns out, it’s not only racist; it’s also dangerous:

Trump’s new fixation on using a racist name for the coronavirus is dangerous https://t.co/lvjrN3B7R1 — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 18, 2020

Thank you, Vox.

(to the Chinese government) https://t.co/bXb2f8uKr7 — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

Mustn’t ruffle the ChiComs’ feathers!

It’s Vox. What else did you expect?

Sounds like BS.

Also sounds like Vox hopes we all get amnesia:

Vox is racist. https://t.co/saIdgxzJLs — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

Vox is racist. https://t.co/uc6rfeKi3K — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

I cannot believe how racist Vox is. https://t.co/S2fihUhAWQ — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

Shame on you, Vox.

No, really. Shame on you. You’re pathetic.

Nice enemy of the people stuff here from Vox. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) March 18, 2020

Vox doing Communist China's bidding is the only danger I see here. — Derriere Detecto (@DitkaDelecto) March 18, 2020

Exit question: