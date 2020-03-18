Good news, aspiring Philadelphia criminals! Looks like while COVID19’s running rampant, you can, too:

Pretty sweet, right?

Just lock your doors and you’ll be fine, guys.



This is like Saul Goodman offering the 50% discount.

“Get Out of Jail Free” cards are real now.

Can’t imagine why people would want to own guns right now.

Well, at least Philly’s got company:

Wheeeee!

