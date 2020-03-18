Well, we’re not sure how Donald Trump will recover from this:

Or here, if you don’t want to click through to MoJo:

Did you catch the group responsible for the ad?

Trending

We don’t think this crap is anything to be proud of, but we’re not the Lincoln Project.

As usual.

No, no. They’ve definitely considered this very carefully and have reached the only logical conclusion.

If Trump supporters didn’t respect and fear the Lincoln Project seriously before, they definitely will now.

Nah.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpThe Lincoln Projectvirus