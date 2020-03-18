As a precautionary measure, late-night host Stephen Colbert has opted to do away with the live audience for the time being and just rest his show on the shoulders of his own star power.

From the looks of things, it’s not doing him any favors. Without his audience of clapping seals, he’s got no one to laugh at his Trump-bashing comedic stylings — or applaud his pushing ChiCom propaganda:

Nice that he still paused for laughter and applause, though.

Stephen knows where his bread is buttered. And he’ll do anything to keep it buttered, including being a useful idiot:

But Orange Man Bad. When that’s the narrative you’ve settled on, the truth just doesn’t seem all that important.

