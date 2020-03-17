As Twitchy told you, actress Vanessa Hudgens is getting royally dragged for an Instagram video in which she basically says “people are gonna die” from COVID19 but YOLO or something. Here it is again:

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Well, now that she’s had some time to sober up think about it, she’s realized that what she said was wrong.

Except no. It’s actually your fault for misinterpreting what she said. You guys were just, like, taking her out of context!

2. @VanessaHudgens says her remarks in the video above have been taken out of context?! She doesn’t explain how she believes her remarks were taken out of context. She adds that everyone should stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/7CfodhkcEb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Dear Lord.

My god. It’s as bad.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 17, 2020

Does … does she know what “out of context” actually means? Because, like, we’re, like, pretty sure we understood what she was saying.

“When I said ‘everyone dies whatever’ it was completely taken out of context.” — Bridget NO BAILOUTS Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 17, 2020

Is the video edited by someone else? If not then she created the context. — lane cooper (@lane2217) March 17, 2020

They are …her remarks ….in a video uploaded by her … — Gabby Revilla Lugo (@gabbyrevlugo) March 17, 2020

The way she said it denotes she is still not taking it seriously and is only doing this because she got dragged. A whole clown. — S. (@intomyfoyer) March 17, 2020

Put down the shovel, Vanessa.

Her agent running to the phone pic.twitter.com/jwK2Wd2M3G — wmsglobetrotter (@wmsglobetrotter) March 17, 2020

Too late, we’re afraid.

***

Update:

Maybe she should’ve scrapped the impromptu Instagram video and just stuck with this:

Oh well.