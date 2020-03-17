As Twitchy told you, actress Vanessa Hudgens is getting royally dragged for an Instagram video in which she basically says “people are gonna die” from COVID19 but YOLO or something. Here it is again:

Well, now that she’s had some time to sober up think about it, she’s realized that what she said was wrong.

Except no. It’s actually your fault for misinterpreting what she said. You guys were just, like, taking her out of context!

Dear Lord.

Trending

Does … does she know what “out of context” actually means? Because, like, we’re, like, pretty sure we understood what she was saying.

Put down the shovel, Vanessa.

Too late, we’re afraid.

***

Update:

Maybe she should’ve scrapped the impromptu Instagram video and just stuck with this:

Oh well.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: contextcoronavirusCOVID19Vanessa Hudgens