We joke a lot about looking for our shocked faces, but this time, we might actually need them.
On CNN today, Dana Bash had … nice things to say about Donald Trump’s current handling of the COVID19 crisis:
CNN’s Dana Bash: President @realDonaldTrump “is being the kind of leader that people need”https://t.co/RlDJzN95uA pic.twitter.com/7HjciXSmtW
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2020
Praise for Trump on CNN? Wow.
Dana Bash: President Trump “is being the kind of leader that people need.. in times of crisis and uncertainty.”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2020
Dana Bash just called Trump's tone "remarkable" and the kind of leadership we need during a crisis and said his recent pivot was "pretty incredible." pic.twitter.com/kXx2Uv0L4m
— jordan (@JordanUhl) March 17, 2020
We can honestly say we didn’t see that coming.
— Ryan Murphy (@rmurph525) March 17, 2020
Am I hallucinating this?On CNN??
— Dan Lambert (@aslohand) March 17, 2020
Did hell freeze over?
— Brenda Cox Clayton (@beeathome52) March 17, 2020
Stranger things have happened, we suppose.
Hope Bash knows what she’s in for now …
what is she on?
— Alf (@GordonShumway66) March 17, 2020
CNN's Dana Bash is talking about how Trump is becoming the leader Americans lead because he isn't completely denying the existence of a pandemic, because he has "a tone of calm, and understand how dire this is." Dana Bash is evidently insane. The lowest possible bar.
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 17, 2020
Dana Bash is the epitome of what's wrong with the main stream media.
— Rob Wagner 🆘 (@wagner_rob) March 17, 2020
At CNN and Dana Bash: pic.twitter.com/242JDHTe1E
— Tēcuani 🐆☭🌹 (@MexicaProletari) March 17, 2020
What a time to be alive.
***
Update:
Bash is still getting, well, bashed for praising Trump’s leadership:
Here is the clip of @DanaBashCNN praising Trump because he’s now screaming at reporters and going on absolute tantrums like he normally does.
I feel like I’m living on another planet.
(via @LisPower1)pic.twitter.com/PFiIbCj37s
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 17, 2020
For what it’s worth, here’s how she responds to her critics:
As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human – & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday's PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That's a fact. Let's all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020