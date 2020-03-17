We joke a lot about looking for our shocked faces, but this time, we might actually need them.

On CNN today, Dana Bash had … nice things to say about Donald Trump’s current handling of the COVID19 crisis:

We can honestly say we didn’t see that coming.

Stranger things have happened, we suppose.

Hope Bash knows what she’s in for now …

What a time to be alive.

Update:

Bash is still getting, well, bashed for praising Trump’s leadership:

For what it’s worth, here’s how she responds to her critics:

