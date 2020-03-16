Mitt Romney’s a bit of an enigma. Just when you think you’ve maybe got him kinda sorta figured out, he goes and does something like this:

NEW from @MittRomney: “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 16, 2020

While the Senate should act swiftly on the House relief bill, we also need to work urgently on additional #COVID19 response measures to help families and small businesses. My proposals: https://t.co/62YevTMgCI — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 16, 2020

Every American adult should immediately receive a one-time check for $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 16, 2020

Well, it’s an idea. Can’t argue with the fact that it’s an idea.

No where have I heard this one before? https://t.co/rlFblhmf7s — Alyssa Canobbio Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) March 16, 2020

Just going to leave this here. @MittRomney https://t.co/9tkajqU6mY — Alyssa Canobbio Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) March 16, 2020

If we are going to consider something like this, we should really target it to people whose livelihoods are directly hammered. If you can work remotely and are on salary, you (we) don’t need this assistance like others will/would. https://t.co/0tb2o3M79M — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2020

Please don't send me a $1000 check. Send it to people who really need it. In fact, send 2x or 3x to people who really need it. Treasury knows how to do it. It's not that hard. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) March 16, 2020

That’s a fair point. Also a fair point:

The problem here is 1000 barely scratches the surface. Tens of millions are staring down the barrel of rent cost, credit card payments, loans, etc Thats where the money will go, not to any meaningful consumer spending We are not comprehending how bad things are economically https://t.co/c2yaulLG9b — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 16, 2020

Sounds like Mitt Romney needs to take some more time to think this one through.