Mitt Romney’s a bit of an enigma. Just when you think you’ve maybe got him kinda sorta figured out, he goes and does something like this:

Trending

Well, it’s an idea. Can’t argue with the fact that it’s an idea.

That’s a fair point. Also a fair point:

Sounds like Mitt Romney needs to take some more time to think this one through.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19economyMitt RomneyUBI