In case you missed it, Stacey Abrams is a favorite for Joe Biden’s VP pick.

In case you missed it, Stacey Abrams is best known for peddling the conspiracy theory that she’s the rightful Governor of Georgia.

When it comes to pushing Abrams as the best bet for Biden, we’re inclined to agree with Jonah Goldberg that it’s incredibly short-sighted and stupid:

Is there anything more indicative of living in the MSNBC/Twitter bubble than thinking Stacy Abrams is the best choice for Biden's VP? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 16, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, Touré, a former MSNBC cohost who said that Holocaust survivors had white privilege, thinks Goldberg’s got it all wrong:

Is there anything more indicative of stubbornly clinging to a bygone Mad Men past than thinking Stacey Abrams is not a good choice for Biden’s VP? https://t.co/4LjL9hnYzd — Touré (@Toure) March 16, 2020

Wow. Yeah, Touré. Anyone who thinks Stacey Abrams is ridiculously unqualified and divisive when she’s very clearly demonstrated herself to be both of those things must be stuck in the 50s and 60s.

LOL! I love that you tell yourself this crap is true. I said Kamala Harris makes much more sense, how the f does that translate into your blather about Mad Men? https://t.co/uTQfXOqwnu — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 16, 2020

It doesn’t translate. But Touré doesn’t care. His job is white-knighting for Stacey Abrams, and he’ll slay any straw man that gets in his way.