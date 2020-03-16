There’s such a thing as a rational response to the COVID19 outbreak. There’s such a thing as a good policy idea.
This from AOC is neither of those things:
What we should seriously start to consider now for the medium & long term (bc it will take time) is New Deal-style policy.
We need a mix of policies to help put a lot of people to work. Climate transition, edu expansion w/ apprenticeships & colleges, M4A.
These are jobs bills.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2020
Go to your room, AOC. Go to your room and think about what you’ve just said. Because it’s not only bad, it’s flat-out terrible. Climate transition and Medicare for All are jobs bills?
Lol, climate transition.
— SmegmaCumLaude (@PhCheez) March 16, 2020
Climate transition 😂😂😂😂
— . (@FranksFiles) March 16, 2020
Really?
Jobs guarantees don’t work when you’re quarantined.
— Braedon Saunders (@bsaunders73) March 16, 2020
And that’s just one of the things wrong with AOC’s take.
No.
— Toughest Guy in Letterkenny (@TheRealPMC) March 16, 2020
No
— His Name is Duncan Lemp (@Austenouttaten) March 16, 2020
NO
— Anne Spangler (@annespangler) March 16, 2020
No thanks. We don't need any more government interference. We are full.
— Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) March 16, 2020
Stop pimping socialism.
— JohnW (@JWeinbuch) March 16, 2020
Stop already..
— Bocephus (@sgtd2005) March 16, 2020
Please.