There’s such a thing as a rational response to the COVID19 outbreak. There’s such a thing as a good policy idea.

This from AOC is neither of those things:

Go to your room, AOC. Go to your room and think about what you’ve just said. Because it’s not only bad, it’s flat-out terrible. Climate transition and Medicare for All are jobs bills?

Really?

And that’s just one of the things wrong with AOC’s take.

Please.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCclimate transitioncollegeCOVID19economyjobsjobs billsmedicare for allnew dealsocialism