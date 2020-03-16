Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force held a press conference this afternoon to provide updates on the COVID19 outbreak and recommend preventative measures.
President Trump on how long the COVID-19 outbreak could last: “We’ll see what happens, but they think August, could be July, could be longer than that.” pic.twitter.com/utquq2wShf
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 16, 2020
This was Politico columnist Jack Shafer’s most important takeaway:
Those uniforms make Jerome Adams and Brett Giroir look like members of the Heaven's Gate cult.
— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) March 16, 2020
Deborah Birx's outfit makes her look like the cult leader.
— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) March 16, 2020
Clever and informative! What more could we ask from one of our media betters?
This too was my takeaway from that presser. https://t.co/kHJxfN2IhP
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020
#analysis https://t.co/j7TTkOw9st
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 16, 2020
Thank you, Jack, for your tireless work to inform the American people
— Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) March 16, 2020
You have our gratitude, Jack.
Seriously? In the middle of a pandemic that’s what you’ve got?
— vawoods (@mommmaforest) March 16, 2020
Thanks Jack for totally minimizing a woman's career and credentials into one snarky fashion statement tweet 👍
— WuhanTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat) March 16, 2020
i'M a PoLiTiCo CoLuMnIsT pic.twitter.com/W0xEAm3XcI
— marcil 🇺🇸🍹 (@hellznoyo) March 16, 2020
— MyOwnPieceOfPeace 🇺🇸 (@PieceOfPeace70) March 16, 2020
How are you a serious person.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2020
Simple, really: He’s not.