Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force held a press conference this afternoon to provide updates on the COVID19 outbreak and recommend preventative measures.

This was Politico columnist Jack Shafer’s most important takeaway:

Trending

Clever and informative! What more could we ask from one of our media betters?

You have our gratitude, Jack.

Simple, really: He’s not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clothesCOVID19CultDeborah BirxfashionJack ShaferPoliticopress conference