Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force held a press conference this afternoon to provide updates on the COVID19 outbreak and recommend preventative measures.

President Trump on how long the COVID-19 outbreak could last: “We’ll see what happens, but they think August, could be July, could be longer than that.” pic.twitter.com/utquq2wShf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 16, 2020

This was Politico columnist Jack Shafer’s most important takeaway:

Those uniforms make Jerome Adams and Brett Giroir look like members of the Heaven's Gate cult. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) March 16, 2020

Deborah Birx's outfit makes her look like the cult leader. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) March 16, 2020

Clever and informative! What more could we ask from one of our media betters?

This too was my takeaway from that presser. https://t.co/kHJxfN2IhP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

Thank you, Jack, for your tireless work to inform the American people — Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) March 16, 2020

You have our gratitude, Jack.

Seriously? In the middle of a pandemic that’s what you’ve got? — vawoods (@mommmaforest) March 16, 2020

Thanks Jack for totally minimizing a woman's career and credentials into one snarky fashion statement tweet 👍 — WuhanTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat) March 16, 2020

How are you a serious person. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2020

Simple, really: He’s not.