A lot of people are dunking on Marco Rubio today over this tweet about “marshall law”:

It should say “martial law,” of course.

But here’s the thing: If you’re gonna dump on someone for misspelling something in a tweet, it’s best to check yourself before you wreck yourself.

John Fugelsang didn’t check himself:

Here’s a screenshot, since John deleted it for some strange reason:

A what kind of mistake now, John?

Better than a West one, we guess.

