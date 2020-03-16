A lot of people are dunking on Marco Rubio today over this tweet about “marshall law”:
Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law.
COMPLETELY FALSE
We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 16, 2020
It should say “martial law,” of course.
But here’s the thing: If you’re gonna dump on someone for misspelling something in a tweet, it’s best to check yourself before you wreck yourself.
John Fugelsang didn’t check himself:
C’mon guys Marshall Law is an East mistake for anyone to make, twice, In one tweet https://t.co/abCJeVJSjv
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 16, 2020
Here’s a screenshot, since John deleted it for some strange reason:
A what kind of mistake now, John?
John, East mistake ?
— Drew D (@49Westend) March 16, 2020
An East mistake? https://t.co/oF2VS9FC5Z
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 16, 2020
Better than a West one, we guess.