If there’s a silver lining to this whole COVID19 mess, it’s that some liberals have begun to realize that federalism is actually a pretty good system when you stop and think about it.

Jut look at the Bulwark’s “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast:



Her mind has officially been blown, you guys.

It’s certainly one for the books.

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Evidently.

