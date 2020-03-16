If there’s a silver lining to this whole COVID19 mess, it’s that some liberals have begun to realize that federalism is actually a pretty good system when you stop and think about it.
Jut look at the Bulwark’s “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast:
#BREAKING: NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of #COVID19:
Effective 8PM TONIGHT:
-Crowd capacity reduced to 50
-Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY
-Gyms closed
-Movie theaters closed
-Casinos closed
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020
So the states are filling the vacuum that the president left? https://t.co/VpmOfjfFia
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2020
So the states are basically governing themselves because our president doesn’t know how to president at all?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2020
Her mind has officially been blown, you guys.
Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/T1zh9PKL8J
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020
It’s certainly one for the books.
The Constitution of the United States, what is it and how does it work?
— libertylineman (@libertylineman) March 16, 2020
Federalism: What is it? https://t.co/MaTl68PwNs
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020
"Alexa, what's federalism?"
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 16, 2020
Molly: Trump is a fascist!
Also Molly: Why is Trump empowering states and supporting federalism?! https://t.co/Q42gdb5Vhw
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 16, 2020
Molly, welcome to greatness of federalism https://t.co/Bwgjps0MFV
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 16, 2020
10th amendment, you literally discovered the 10th amendment. https://t.co/d4dJESEpyU
— Serana Verina Mistress of AR-14s. (@UsagikoNat) March 16, 2020
that's how it's supposed to work
— LAZARUS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JMH_RULES) March 16, 2020
Forget it; she’s rolling.
Conserving conservatism means hiring someome who is completely clueless about American federalism. pic.twitter.com/BteBdo6L0H
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 16, 2020
Evidently.
Bennington is a pretty good school. Someone deserving didn't get to go because Molly Jong Fast has famous, wealthy parents.
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020