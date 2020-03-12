Nancy Pelosi has some advice for those still struggling with greetings in the time of COVID19:

.@SpeakerPelosi just said people shouldn't even elbow bump bc that brings your face close to others.

"Just bow in an Asian style." #Covid_19 #coronavirus — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 12, 2020

Wait … what?

Uh-oh is right!

That’s racist — scruffy nerf herder (@haitian1999) March 12, 2020

Wait…Asian style is ok but Chinese virus isn’t? — PAT'S FORTIFIABLE BRICK HOUSE BODY OF GREENS (@sabes84) March 12, 2020

Sorry, but "Asian style" is VASTLY more "racist" than calling it the Wuhan Virus. — other than i was in isis (@HuffPoDotcom) March 12, 2020

Oohhhh VERY XENOPHOBIC of Pelosi to call it ASIAN STYLE — VK2 (@2222vj) March 12, 2020

Wow, @SpeakerPelosi is being incredibly racist, telling people to bow in an "Asian style" to avoid spreading Chinese Wuhan virus https://t.co/BSRy2rT7Sa — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 12, 2020

“Just bow in an Asian style” is a hell of a lot more racist than “the virus originated in China” is — Sterling Archer (@dontcaredoyou87) March 12, 2020

At the very least, isn’t it cultural appropriation or something?

Im not Asian. Is that allowed? — Carolina 🇺🇸 🇺🇾 (@RicardoCarolina) March 12, 2020

We can't start bowing like that, it would be cultural appropriation and that's wrong. At least that is what I learned from Leftwingers. Or is it just fine when the Left suggests it? — BenjaminF3 (@SouthronGA) March 12, 2020

How dare you culturally appropriate the bow. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) March 12, 2020

But cultural appropriation? I'm so confused. — Rowan 🐻 (@Lawlatu) March 12, 2020

We’re right there with you.

Will liberal media pounce? — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) March 12, 2020

Don’t hold your breath.