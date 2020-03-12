South Korea has actually been doing a pretty good job of dealing with the COVID19 outbreak. According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there’s a very good reason for that:
Want to know one major reason why South Korea has had stellar rapid response and quickly produced & scaled up to 10k+ tests/day?
They have a single payer, #MedicareForAll system.
We don’t.
Please remember why it’s so important for us to fight for healthcare as a human right.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020
The answer’s been in front of us this whole time, you guys. We just weren’t as smart as AOC, so we didn’t see it.
This is 100% crap. https://t.co/eBxxAHkGgW
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 12, 2020
200%, even.
Now do Italy
— Haus (@HausSante) March 12, 2020
What kind of healthcare system does Italy have?
— Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) March 12, 2020
Hasn’t worked out terribly well so far, has it, AOC?
