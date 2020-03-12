Earlier this week, D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden put together a helpful — and illuminating — list of media outlets who have flip-flopped and suddenly decided that terms for COVID19 like “Wuhan virus” are racist.

Well, apparently Holden’s been running a “media hypocrisy tournament” this entire time and has finally found the big winner. Ladies and germs, the one, the only … Jim Acosta:

That’s our Jimbo!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Drew HoldenJim AcostaWuhanWuhan Virus